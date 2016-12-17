AUDIO: Premier League preview
Listen to the weekly Premiership podcast between BBC and Joy Sports. In focus is the big game at the Etihad between Manchester City and Arsenal
FIXTURES
Crystal Palace V Chelsea
12:30
Middlesbrough V Swansea City
15:00
Stoke City V Leicester City
15:00
Sunderland V Watford
15:00
West Ham United V Hull City
15:00
West Bromwich Albion V Manchester United
17:30
Sunday 18th December 2016
Bournemouth V Southampton
13:30
Manchester City V Arsenal
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur V Burnley
16:00
Monday 19th December 2016
Everton V Liverpool
20:00
