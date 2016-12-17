Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
17 December 2016

AUDIO: Premier League preview

By MyJoyOnline

Listen to the weekly Premiership podcast between BBC and Joy Sports. In focus is the big game at the Etihad between Manchester City and Arsenal

FIXTURES

Crystal Palace V Chelsea

12:30

Middlesbrough V Swansea City

15:00

Stoke City V Leicester City

15:00

Sunderland V Watford

15:00

West Ham United V Hull City

15:00

West Bromwich Albion V Manchester United

17:30

Sunday 18th December 2016

Bournemouth V Southampton

13:30

Manchester City V Arsenal

16:00

Tottenham Hotspur V Burnley

16:00

Monday 19th December 2016

Everton V Liverpool

20:00

