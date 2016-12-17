PHOTO STORY: Latif Blessing dominates headlines in PLB awards

Liberty Professional’s Latif Blessing was crowned the MVP of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League pipping Dreams captain Abdul Bashiru and free kick expert Kwesi Donsu to the award.

FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON >>> LATIF BLESSING of @LibertyProfFC #GFAPLBAwards pic.twitter.com/hpSuAuQR3n — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) December 16, 2016

It was a perfect night for the Liberty attacker who also took home the goal king award after bagging 17 goals in the League.

Hearts of Oak center-back Inusah Musah was named the best defender of the season despite playing only one half of the season.

Defender Of the Season >>> Inusah Musah of @HeartsOfOakGH #GFAPLBAwards pic.twitter.com/yian5pP06T — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) December 16, 2016

Black Stars keeper Richard Ofori of WA All Stars won the best goalkeeper Award after guiding his side to a historic first league title,

Goalkeeper of the Season >> Richard Ofori of champions @WaAllStarsFC #GFAPLBAwards pic.twitter.com/mPyU2hq3Ze — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) December 16, 2016

Inter-Allies teenager Abdul Halik Hudu took home the most promising player of the season as he is tipped for greatness in the coming season.

WA All Stars manager Enos Adepa won the best Coach award after leading the Wa side to the championship in his first attempt.

Berekum Chelsea were rewarded as the Fair Play team of the season.

Wa All Stars were named team of the season

Team of the Season >>> Champions @WaAllStarsFC #GFAPLBAwards pic.twitter.com/ulg3NdIkwY — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) December 16, 2016

WA All Stars chief Oduro Nyarko also came out as the best CEO of the season.

Tamale-based Awal Mohammed won the referee of the season.

Haruna Bawa was presented with the best assistant referee of the season award.

Ghana Football Association exercutive member Augustine Asante was the Match Commissioner of the season.

Former PBL boss Welbeck Abrah-Appiah was honoured with the special Award.

