Techiman City star won't reject Kotoko

Relegated Techiman City midfielder Baba Mahama has fueled speculation linking him with a move to Asante Kotoko after he declared his readiness to sign for the Porcupine Warriors.

Mahama who was one of the top performers in the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season is on the wish list of top clubs.

But it appears Kotoko may have won race as the player has showed interest in donning the red jersey.

“I am ever ready to join Asante Kotoko and play for them next season. Officials are still negotiating the deal. I’m waiting for a fruitful conclusion so I can start working for the club.’’

“For now it’s because negotiations haven’t concluded that’s why I haven’t joined the team yet.’’

“Every player making a move to a new club is aware he will face competition.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports