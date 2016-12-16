‘Painters Manage Stadium Pitch’

The nature of the Accra Stadium pitch has come under heavy criticism among the sporting fraternity in recent months.

It has deteriorated from bad to worse since experts-Green Grass Technology (GGT) left the scene months ago due to huge unpaid debt owed them by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Coach Avram Grant as well as members of the playing body of the Black Stars have equally expressed worry about the state of the pitch.

An inquiry into what has accounted for the bad state of the grass is a clear case of square pegs in round holes situation.

It has emerged that the pitch is now being taken care of by painters and carpenters hence the recent bad nature.

An official of GGT said “The pitch is now being managed by painters and carpenters. You present budget to the Minister and he will say there is no money. As we speak, the Ministry owes us so much.”

“We were asked to pre-finance the fixing of the Tamale Stadium which was around ¢7,000 before the Uganda game but we are yet to hear from the pay master.”

“We were told to check out because of the growing debt, and when we left it is now being managed by painters and carpenters.”

In 2008, former Ghana manager Claude Le Roy spoke ill about the Accra Stadium Pitch.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

