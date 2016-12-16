Ismaila Mills Hunted By Premier Division Clubs – Hearts, Oly, Liberty, Aduana

Ismaila Mills is a quite defender whose aim is to play professional football in Europe or America, but wants to taste the local Premiership before moving out.

He graduated from the Mamprobi Liberty Babies Colts and also featured for Cedabs Babies before moving to the Eastern Region to play for Score FC where he has matured into a captain.

The intelligent defender has been on the radar of some Premier clubs for some time. Scouts from clubs like Liberty Professionals, Dreams FC, Medeama, Aduana, Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics are working behind the scenes to poach him, but he has not indicated which club he wants to play in the coming season.

Although he has been spotted at the training grounds of Dreams FC, Liberty Professionals and Accra Great Olympics, he has not appended his signature to any club though Score FC are prepared to release him to the club of his choice.

Ismaila Mills loves music and football, apart from reading. He believes in hard training, even if one has have the talent and skill as training makes one perfect.

He loves Italian and German Football and would be very glad to land a contract in Rome. He admires teams like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Torino, Bayern Munich and Borussia-Dortmond.

He was educated at Ghanatta SHS at Dodowa, where he was a regular in the school team. His best positions on the field are defence; left and right back as well as center back. Of late he has been playing as a defensive midfielder, and he enjoys the role.

He believes Ghana can qualify for the FIFA World Cup, and Ghana can win the next AFCON in Gabon.