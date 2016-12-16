Alomo Bitters strikes EPL deal

Africa’s authentic bitters Alomo Bitters, a product of Ghana’s Kasapreko Company Limited (KCL), has struck a deal with the English Premier League to feature during matches beginning this December, according to officials of the company.

Alomo Bitters and KCL’s energy drink – Storm Energy Drink – will be displayed on the stadium pitch-side panels during four EPL matches involving some of the big teams like league leaders Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Leicester City.

On why Kasapreko chose to partner with the EPL, Mr Gerald Bonsu, Deputy Commercial Director of the company, said “we believe the EPL is a world-class brand that we want to associate ourselves with. The platform gives us an opportunity to showcase our flagship products such as Alomo Bitters and Storm Energy Drink to the global world.”

The Premier League is the most exciting and competitive league in the world which is beamed to over 700 million homes in more than 200 countries.

According to Mr Bonsu, Kasapreko will be running some promotion activations on social media and on-grounds to engage its consumers who will win amazing prizes during the matches at selected bars and pubs. The first match is between Manchester United and West Bromwhich takes place on Saturday December 17, 2016 at 5.30pm.

He encouraged consumers to engage in the conversation on social media (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) with the hashtag #AlomoBittersOnEPL

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com