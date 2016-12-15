GAA bans Tim Abeyie

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Accra, Dec. 15, GNA - The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), has banned athlete Tim Abeyie for four years for doping violations in Germany.

Abeyie, who switched nationality from the United Kingdom to Ghana, according to the GAA violated doping rules in a competition in Germany.

Abeyie last competed for for Ghana in August 2014.
According to the GAA, the ban was in consistent with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and Ghana Athletics Association (GAA),

A statement from GAA said, they take zero-tolerance approach to issues on drugs as they have advocated for possibility of life bans for offending athletes as well as supporting anti-doping education efforts.

Abeyie's ban for doping is the 3rd in Ghana's athletics history after offenses by Marc Anthony Awere (2003 [competition in Germany]) and Aziz Zakari (2006 [competition in Senegal]).

