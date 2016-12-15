Odotei-Sowah: I have unfinished business with Hearts

While many expected acting Hearts of Oak Managing Director Vincent Sowah-Odotei to relinguish his position at the club due to his new political life, the ambitious MP-elect for La Dadekotopon insists he has unfinished business at the club.

The tough-talking football administrator has been overly criticised for the dwindling fortunes of the former Ghana champions since assuming office as a chairman of the club's Strategy Committee and subsequently the acting MD but he insists he will combine his role as an MP and acting MD for the club.

'I'll continue with my responsibilities with Hearts, until it becomes physically challenging to proceed and I will take a decision on whether to vacate the seat. Nonetheless, I will still remain a board member,' Odotei told Asempa Fm.

'We've just begun our quest to be one of the best teams on the African continent, and it will be premature to quit at this crucial time,' he concluded.

This is the second time Odotei Sowahbis working at the top hierarchy of the Phobians after earlier failing to achieve results with the club and subsequently dashing to King Faisal where he had a similar failed stint.

