Luis Suarez signs Barcelona contract until 2021

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has signed a new five-year contract with the club that will keep him there until 2021.

Suarez joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and he has helped the club to back-to-back domestic doubles, as well as the 2015 Champions League trophy.

During his time with the club he has scored 97 goals in 116 games in all competitions and the new buy-out clause will be set at €200 million.

Individually he has won the European Golden Shoe award for the 2015-16 season, the Liga World Player of the Year for the 2015-16 season and he was recently named fourth in the Ballon d'Or, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.