Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez keeps mute on Christian Atsu's long-term future



Newcastle manager Benitez has consistently kept mute on the long-term future of Ghana winger Christian Atsu.

Atsu, 24, bettered his stocks after scoring a remarkable finish for the Magpies in their 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

The Ghana international, who climbed off the bench, never disappointed as he capped a incredible display with the second goal.

The long-term future of the loan Chelsea wideman has been hugely as pressure mount on the Toffees to make the deal permanent.

But manager Rafa Benitez has consistently avoided the subject - and was asked whether he wanted to sign Atsu permanently.

'At the moment he's signed for next game with Burton. I'm pleased with that. We don't talk about market now.'

Atsu is expected to be involved as Newcastle travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion.

