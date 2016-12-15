Hearts close to signing Togolese striker Abdul Yaro Nafiu - report



Hearts of Oak are reportedly close to signing Togolese striker Abdul Yaro Nafiu.

Reports in Ghana have claimed the Phobians will finalize the deal in the coming days.

The Togolese is currently in Ghana where he has been training with the side with a view of firming up personal terms.

Hearts are desperate to win the Ghana Premier League crown next season after playing catch-ups since 2009.

