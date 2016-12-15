The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ghana striker Majeed Waris thrilled to have peaked at right time


Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris is delighted to have regained his scoring form.

The 25-year-old, who plays for French side Lorient, has peaked at the right time.

Waris has scored in the last four games to end an eight-month goal drought.

And the Ghana international is excited over the turn of event.

'I feel very good. We're playing pretty well right now but we have to win more matches. Now it is very important to quickly take the three points of victory,' he told the Club's official website.

'Yes, of course. I am very happy to score regularly. I work hard in training to be performing on weekends. I knew full well that I was going to score.

'I would be even happier if we earned more regularly.'

The Ghanaian has peaked at the right time ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where he will represent his country at the continental showpiece.

The world will collapse the moment all men agree to a thing without compromise.
By: Asempa Abankwa Okyer
