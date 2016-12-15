No decision taken on Don Bortey's Hearts future

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak Thomas Esso has denied reports suggesting veteran midfielder Don Bortey has been told he will not be signed for the upcoming season.

Bortey has been training with the club with the hope of getting a contract but reports emanated yesterday has been asked to stay away from the team.

Thomas Esso who doubles as a member of the Strategy Committee says they have not taken any decision on Bortey.

"I don't know where these rumours are coming from because we have not discussed Don Bortey yet," he told Joy Sports

"In any case if Don Bortey will be part of the team it will be dependent on the recommendation from the assistant coach.

"So we have not discussed any issue of Don Bortey been part of the team or not."

Don Bortey made a single appearance for the club in the G6 tournament.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports