Ghana Sports Excellence Awards 2016 Slated For Dec. 30

The 2016 edition of the Ghana Sports Excellence Awards comes off on December 30, 2016 in Accra.

According to Executive Producer of the event, Isaac Franklin Boateng, funding is the major problem of the organisers of the program that recognizes and rewards outstanding sports personalities.

He appealed to companies to support the worthy effort to motivate and encourage people and institutions that have contributed to the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.

Some of the categories selected to receive awards are; Best Sports Personality, Best Male and Female Athletes, Best Media Houses in TV Production, Print, Radio, Best Sports Club, Best Volunteer, Best Coach, Best Physician, Best Sports Supporters Group and Unsung Hero.

Others Are Rising To The Challenge, Best Diasporan Male and Female Athletes, Best Print Photographer, Best Print Reporter, Best Cameraman on TV, Best Reporter on Radio, Best Online Reporter, Best Reporter on TV, Best Disabled Sports Contributor, Best Schools Sports Contributor, Best Team, Best Home Investor, Best Community Sports Contributor, Best Sports Administrator, Best Sports Brand, Best Security Service In Sports, Best Referee, Best Executed Development Programme, Lifetime Achievement and Special Awards.

"This is a great chance to recognise that success - both on the local and national stage - and to say thank you to all Ghanaian sports personalities worldwide that make it all possible, expressed Franklin Boateng, the Executive Producer of the worldwide Ghanaian sporting event.

"If you know of a Ghanaian sports enthusiast, sportsperson or a team which has excelled this year, or somebody who is dedicated to championing the cause of sports development and promotion in Ghana, then why not nominate them for an award?"

Boateng noted that the third event promises to be much better improvement as new ideas have been infused into the programme and much interest has been shown from the nominations.

Nominations have opened for the 3rd Annual Ghana Sports Excellence Awards 2016, one of the most eagerly-awaited events on the local sporting calendar.

The Annual Ghana Sports Excellence Awards presents the general public an ideal chance to nominate Ghanaian sportspeople, coaches, administrators, sports media, and other stakeholders worldwide.

"This is our chance to celebrate sporting success across the board in Ghana, and recognise all the hard work behind the scenes," he said.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, December 23, 2016.

To nominate a candidate, one has to kindly give reasons why he/she deserve the recognition and email it to [email protected]

Last year’s winners included, Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, Former Minister for Youth Sports, Dr Mustapha Ahmed, Long jumper Richard Seklorwu, Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, world’s fastest youth Abdul Hakim Sani Brown (Ghanaian-Japanese), Daily Graphic/Graphic Sports’ Rosalind Amoh, Citi FM’s Nathan Quao, among others.

The Annual Ghana Sports Excellence Awards are designed to be all encompassing, rewarding outstanding Ghanaian athletes, volunteers, sports media, as well as sports administrators, and stakeholders, worldwide, without whom many sports would not be so successful.

The event is proudly powered by its founder Hallmark Plus, and supported by Black Entertainment, Fashion, Film & Television Awards (BEFFTA), ENYA Events Management (UK), Graphic Sports, African Sports Media Network (ASMN) among others.