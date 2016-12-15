Ghana’s Black Sharks Eliminated From 2016 Beach Soccer AFCON

Ghana’s Black Sharks have been edged out of the Second Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations after losing 5-4 to Egypt.

Ghana’s beach soccer team, known as the Black Sharks could not swallow nor bite and had exited the group stages of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations held in Nigeria after losing 5-4 to their Egyptian counterparts in their second game.

The Black Sharks had earlier been humiliated 5-0 by Ivory Coast in their opening match at the tournament, and were hoping to recover by gaining a favourable result in their second match against Egypt.

However, it turned out to be the end of the road for the Ghana team as they lost, ending any hopes of making it to the Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas next year.

Ghana took a 2-1 lead courtesy Richard Osa and Mo Huseini into half time but were quickly pegged back by the Egyptians after the break. The Black Sharks again took the lead only for Egypt to equalize after a short while.

A fury of goals from both sides afterwards kept the scoreline deadlocked at 4-4, until the Egyptians snatched a late winner to dump Ghana out of the tournament.

The loss leaves Ghana rock-bottom with no points after two matches in group A. The team will next play against host nation Nigeria in their third and final game.

Black Sharks goalkeeper Gideon Adjei was singled out and recognized for his discipline and exceptional performance in the 5-4 defeat to Egypt.

The 20 year old received a TECNO Phantom II mobile phone as he was passed fit to feature. He was given the all clear after a scan following his injury against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Officials said the scan was precautionary and that the player is not in any danger.

Against Egypt, Goal keeper Adjei pulled off a number of saves including a penalty but it was not enough to prevent defeat which left him in tears and inconsolable at the final whistle.

Assistant Coach Theo Armah who was very optimistic of a good performance said they are still learning and have no excuse for losing two games. He thought Ghana did well in the second game, but Egypt were better mentally and encouraged than Ghana.