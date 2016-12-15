Ifeanyi Ubah is worst compared to Hearts of Oak - Kenichi

Former hearts of oak head coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has taken a swipe at his immediate former club, Ifeanyi Ubah, describing the outfit as the worst compared to Hearts of Oak.

The Japanese revealed that interferences such as player selection were rife during his time at the club. He thus saw this as a way of undermining his duties and authority as the man in charge.

Keni was relieved off his post after just a month in charge of the club.

"There are several negative reports out there in Nigeria about me since I joined FC Ifeanyi Ubah and I need to respond to them. When I joined the club there were massive interferences by the management with regards to player selections which brought about disagreements at meetings and I was almost hit by one of the people around who claimed to be a former player of Parma," Kenichi told Goal.

"I still chose to resist some directives like training twice a day because we only had two weeks to prepare and it resulted into different issues. The players would've broken down if I had complied.

"Salaries were cut off, promises made to me and the team were never delivered. Also there were lies through the local media and few of the fans that I'm very bad and rude because I objected their autocratic ways. Chukwuma D. Ubah, chairman of the club verbally asked me to leave after our second match in the 2016 NPFL Super 4 tournament, and I agreed to leave. He thought I would resist and probably beg to stay but that is not me. Honestly, these people are worse than Hearts of Oak.

"According to Chukwuma, my contract had not started yet because it was stipulated that it will begin when the league kicks off and my future will then be decided on the performance of the club. I did not utter anything to him, but even with this, they refused to buy me a ticket back to Japan until I threatened to send them to Fifa for damages," he added.

"It was reported by some media outlets that the players complained that my training style was too physical and my tactics were poor but that wasn't the issue. Rather, that was what the management wanted the supporters to believe and gave such news to some people. In fact, the key players who were with the club last season told me that they believe they will stand a better chance to win the league and Confederation Cup since fitness is very key. I encountered same at Hearts but after five matches, we were at the top of the log and the same people started praising me."

Kenichi’s deputy at Hearts, Yaw Preko, who he sent to Nigeria to deputize for him, has since been given the nod to handle the technical affairs at the club.