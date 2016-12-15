Newcastle United fans call for permanent signing of Christian Atsu

Ghana winger Christian Atsu's impressive performance since joining Newcastle United on loan has increased calls that his stay should be made permanent.

The on loan Chelsea winger came off the bench to score in his side's 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic in the English Championship on Wednesday.

Following his performance in the game, some Newcastle fans took to twitter to praise him.

That is certainly the view of Twitter user ‘Jenky’, who said: “Atsu has the ability to come on and make an instant impact. Brilliant. Get him signed up properly.”

Andrew Lawes agreed: ''Great finish from Christian Atsu. Sign that lad up! Makes an impact whenever he plays, great competition for Ritchie for 4-5 years.''

Jake Potter praised Benitez's decision to turn to Atsu, tweeting: ''Atsu was just what we needed. Rafa knows exactly what he’s doing, we’re going to win the league.''

Michael Crow was also delighted with the difference Atsu made, as he said: ''Wow that came out of nowhere, quality goal by Atsu.''

Atsu is behind Matt Ritchie in the pecking order but has managed to score three goals in 12 Championship appearances so far this term.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu