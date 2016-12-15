Hearts chief Vincent Sowah Odotei vows to stay on despite political victory



Hearts chief Vincent Sowah Odotei has vowed to stay on despite winning his bid to represent the La-Dadekotopon constituency in Ghana's Parliament.

Odotei thrashed incumbent Nii Amasa Namoale to win the seat for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Widespread media reports had claimed the former King Faisal Chief Executive will relinquish his position due to his political attachment.

But insists he will remain in charge of the club.

'Yes I will still be in football administration, I am not going to stop. I don't think my work at Hearts is going to conflict with my Political duties,' he told Accra-based Asempa FM

'That fact that I will now be in Parliament doesn't mean I will stop my work as MD for Hearts.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com