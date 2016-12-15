The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 15 December 2016 10:36 CET

AFCON 2017: Ghana's opponent Uganda to start medicals for squad

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana's Group D opponent Uganda will put their players through a mandatory medicals on Thursday to meet a CAF requirement for the tournament.

The Pre Competition Medical Assessment constitutes an integral check-up of the player to determine whether he is fit or not to participate in the competition.

This is expected to end on Sunday, 18 December before residential camping starts next Monday

The Pre-Competition Medical Assessment (PCMA) came as a FIFA directive following the tragic death of Cameroonian player Marc-Vivien Foe, who collapsed and died on the field during the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup game against Colombia at Lyon’s Stade de Gerland in France.

Uganda will first travel to Tunisia for training and then head to UAE where they will play Slovakia and Ivory Coast in Abu Dhabi on January 11.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Ignorance of the law, is never an excuse, but the law deals with principles.
By: Samuel G. Darko
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img