15 December 2016

Turkish second-tier side Bucaspor cop two-year FIFA transfer ban over unpaid Torric Jebrin cash

Turkish second-tier side Bucaspor have been handed a two-year transfer ban by FIFA over monies owned Ghanaian midfielder Torric Jebrin.

Jebrin dragged the club to FIFA after terminating his contract in 2014 over a US$ 2 million debt.

By the ruling, Bucaspor will not be allowed to sign any player under the period and also  unable to register newly acquired players.

Jebrin managed to get his career back on track by signing for Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily SC.

