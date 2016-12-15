Nigeria To Host Glo CAF Awards 2016 On January 5, 2017

The 2016 edition of the prestigious Glo CAF Awards Gala comes off in Abuja, Nigeria on January 5, 2017 with the big news that Ghana has three nominations.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) based in Cairo released the Top 5 nominees in categories for the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards with Ghana taking three spots in two categories.

Sandra Owusu-Ansah of Ghana & Supreme Ladies and Eric Ayiah of Ghana U-17 both got nominated for the Player of the Year award. Ghana’ Black Queens also got nominated for the Women National team of the Year.

CAF had earlier released the list of the Top 5 contenders for the 2016 African Footballer of the Year Award and the Africa based Footballer of the Year.

The new categories for which nominees were announced included Coach of the Year, National team of the Year, Women National Team of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, Most Promising Player of the Year, Referee of the Year, Club of the Year and Women Player of the Year.

For the Women Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies, Janine Van Wyk of South Africa & JVW, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene of Cameroon & Rossiyanka, Raissa Feudjlo Tchanyo of Cameroon & Aland United and Elizabeth Addo of Ghana & Kvarnsvedensik were shortlisted.

The Managers listed for Coach of the Year include Florent Ibenge (DR Congo), Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic (Uganda), Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nacer Sandjak (Mo Bejaia) and Florence Omagbemi (Nigeria women's national team) while DR Congo, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria U-23, Senegal and Uganda were shortlisted for National team of the Year.

The countries shortlisted for Women National team of the Year are Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe while Sandra Owusu-Ansah of Ghana & Supreme Ladies, Franck Kessie of Cote d'Ivoire & Atalanta, Alex Iwobi of Nigeria & Arsenal, Eric Ayiah of Ghana U-17 and Sidiki Maiga of Mali U-20 made the top 5 list of Youth Player of the Year award.

Also Kelechi Iheanacho of Nigeria & Manchester City, Naby Keita of Guinea & RB Leipzig, Elia Meschak of DR Congo & TP Mazembe, Ramadan Sobhi of Egypt & Stoke City and Oghenekaro Etebo of Nigeria & CD Feirense were nominated for Most Promising player of the Year award.

The Club of the Year has Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, MO Bejaia of Algeria, TP Mazembe of DR Congo, Zamalek of Egypt and Zesco United of Zambia as nominees.

Also shortlised are Papa Gasama of Gambia, Grishea Gehead of Egypt and Malang Diedhiou of Senegal for the Referee of the Year.

The top five contenders for the 2016 African Player of the Year award include Borussia Dortmund winger, Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Enegal and Liverpool midfielder, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah of As Roma of Italy and Egypt and Algeria's duo of Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani who both play for Leicester City of England.

In the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) category, the five shortlisted players include the quartet of Dennis Onyango, Hlompho Kekana, Keegan Dolly and Khama Billiat from the 2016 African Champions League winning side, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, while T.P Mazembe player, Rainford Kabala from Zambia completed the list. The list of Top three nominees will be released by CAF in the days ahead.

The winners will be decided by votes from the Head Coaches and Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF.

The Glo- CAF Awards Gala nite will take place on Thursday, January 5 2017 in Abuja, Nigeria.