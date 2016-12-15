Uganda to start medicals for Africa Cup of Nations squad today

Uganda will do mandatory medicals for their Africa Cup of Nations squad on Thursday to meet a CAF requirement for the tournament.

The Pre Competition Medical Assessment constitutes an integral check-up of the player to determine whether he is fit or not to participate in the competition.

This is expected to end on Sunday, 18 December before residential camping starts next Monday

The Pre-Competition Medical Assessment (PCMA) came as a FIFA directive following the tragic death of Cameroonian player Marc-Vivien Foe, who collapsed and died on the field during the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup game against Colombia at Lyon's Stade de Gerland in France.

Uganda will first travel to Tunisia for training and then head to UAE where they will play Slovakia and Ivory Coast in Abu Dhabi on 08 and 11 January.

Uganda Cranes -set for @fegafoot_gabon . Preparations to continue 15th-18th Dec-Players' mandatory medicals pic.twitter.com/aHBt9RGVqY

— Uganda FA [FUFA] (@OfficialFUFA) December 14, 2016

