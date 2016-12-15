The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
15 December 2016

Christian Atsu scores superb finish to propel Newcastle to victory over Wigan

Ghana international Christian Atsu bettered his stocks in England after scoring a remarkable finish to propel Newcastle United to a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Chelsea loanee stepped out of the dug-out at the DW Stadium and put his name on the score-sheet with a classy finish.

Atsu, who replaced Matt Ritchie in the 69th minute, unleashed a powerful left-footed shot to beat Jussi Jaaskelainen to register his 3rd league goal of the season.

Shelvey broke down the left and crossed and Diame missed his kick for the Black Stars winger who smashed home on the counter.

The former Malaga and FC Porto player has hit a rich vein of form for the Magpies after joining them on loan from Premier League title contenders Chelsea.

By El Akyereko


