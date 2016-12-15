David Silva puts shine on Manchester City win over Watford

Manchester City clung on for a 2-0 home win thanks to goals from Pablo Zabaleta and David Silva against a tenacious Watford side.

The City captain took advantage of defensive errors down the Watford wing to volley home just after the half-hour.

City were certainly dominant, with Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nolito all looking dangerous going forward, but Watford had their chances - most notably an off-target Odion Ighalo volley from close range in the dying minutes.

Silva rounded things off five minutes from time, curling in his shot after a sparkling one-two with Sterling.