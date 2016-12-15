Zlatan Ibrahimovic strikes late as Manchester United edge Palace

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit a late winner to ensure Manchester United stayed in touch with the top four following a controversial 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils claimed back-to-back league wins for the first time since August, but both managers will be disappointed with the performance of the officials.

United, who bossed the proceedings for large chunks of the contest, took the lead when Ibrahimovic appeared to use his arm as he touched a free kick into Pogba's path. The Frenchman also looked to be in an offside position as he fired home.

James McArthur levelled for the hosts after the break before they had their own good fortune when a Joe Ledley handball in his own area was missed by the official and a Juan Mata goal was wrongly ruled out for offside.

United then snatched what could prove to be significant points through Ibrahimovic to extend their unbeaten run to nine in all competitions. They remain six points off the top four, with Arsenal the only side in the top six not to win in the midweek round of matches.

As the beaten team Palace will be the more audible lamenting the decisions that went against them as their mini revival comes to an end, leaving them three points off the dropzone in 16th.