Chelsea make it 10 wins in a row to extend lead

Cesc Fabregas scored the winner as Chelsea beat Sunderland 1-0 to open up a six-point lead at the top of the league.

Sunderland manager David Moyes picked seven defenders to start the game, as Chelsea were without Eden Hazard, who was injured.

Sunderland defended deep throughout, and Fabregas scored with the best chance of the half, with an accurate, low shot.

In the second half, a brief flurry of chances came to nothing for either side. Chelsea were able to keep control of the game, and Sunderland at arm's length. Jordan Pickford's reflexes kept Moyes' side in the match.

Chelsea have now won 10 games in a row, but have Thibaut Courtois to thank for a superb last-gasp save from Patrick van Aanholt.

TALKING POINT

Chelsea are now clear favourites for the Premier League

After the early stages of the season, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have seemed to be the clearest contenders for the Premier League title. However, as City and Liverpool have stumbled, Chelsea have only improved. The focus required to defeat Sunderland as Eden Hazard was missing helped them solidify their position at the top.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea): Fabregas has looked set to leave the club at various points of the season, and is rumoured to be a target for Roma in January. However, he has enjoyed a resurgence of late and having assisted Diego Costa at the weekend, he broke the deadlock here. He may be declining, but he still has moments of serious quality.