Eight teams qualify for E/R middle league

By: Benjamin Akoto

Koforidua (E/R), December 14, GNA - Eight teams which qualified from the Eastern Regional Second Division league are scheduled to play in the middle league, which commences this week.

The teams have been grouped into two, zone one and zone two.

The zone 'One' teams include, Akosombo FC, Asona FC, Phar Rangers FC and Akroso Royals FC, whiles, Ofori Youngsters FC, Believers FC, BS Pelicans FC and Unique FC are in zone two.

Two venues would be used for the middle league; the S.O.S Park at Asiakwa and that of Rovers Park at old Tafo.

The top teams from each zone will play the other for the winner to qualify to the National Division One League.

In the day one matches in zone one, Phar Rangers FC play Akroso Royals FC at the Rovers Park at Old Tafo, whiles, Akosombo FC will meet Asona FC at the S.O.S Park at Asiakwa, all matches will kick off exactly 8:00 am at the venues.

Zone two kicks off the second day with, BS Pelicans FC taken on Unique FC at the S.O.S Park, whiles Ofori Youngsters FC play Believers FC at Old Tafo.

GNA