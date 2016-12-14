Akosombo FC and Phar Rangers win their first matches

By: Benjamin Akoto

Asiakwa(E/R), December 14, GNA - Akosombo FC defeated Asona FC by four goals to one in the opening match of the Eastern Regional Division Two Middle League played at the S.O.S Park at Asiakwa.

Akosombo FC led in the first half by two goals to one, with goals coming from Dodzi Hodadzi and Francis Nanor, with Derrick Owusu scoring the consolation goal for Asona FC.

Akosombo FC came strongly in the second half and scored two goals through Ebenezer Antwi and Dodzi Hodadzi to increase their tally to four.

In the other zone one fixture, Phar Rangers FC walloped Akroso Royals FC by five goals to nil at the Rovers Park at Old Tafo.

Phar Rangers FC took the lead in the first half through Evans Adomako and doubled their lead through, Stephen Wiredu also in the first half.

Evans Adomako scored the third and fourth goals for Phar Rangers in the second half, to record the first hat-trick of the middle league, before Michael Acheampong scored the fifth goal for Phar Rangers.

Phar Rangers FC for winning the match now top zone one with three points with five goals advantage, whiles Akosombo FC come second with three points and three goals.

Asona FC and Akroso Royals FC are sitting third and fourth respectively on the zone one table.

On Thursday, at the Rovers Park, at Old Tafo, Asona FC would play Phar Rangers FC, whiles Akroso Royals FC play Akosombo FC at the S.O.S Park at Asiakwa.

GNA