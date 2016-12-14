Ofori Youngsters held Believers FC in E/R middle league

By: Benjamin Akoto

Old Tafo(E/R), December 14, GNA - Ofori Youngsters FC held Believers FC to a one all game in the ongoing Eastern Regional Division Two Middle League at the Rovers Park at Old Tafo.

Ofori Youngsters scored the first goal through their striker Prosper Dankwah in the 26th minute of the opening match of Zone Two clubs in the middle league.

Samuel Yaw equalised for Believers FC through a spot kick in the 49th minute to level up.

At the S.O.S Park at Asiakwa in the second match of the zone two fixture, Unique FC defeated B.S Pelicans FC by three goals to one, to climb to the top of the group.

On Friday at the Old Tafo Rovers Park, Believers FC play BS Pelicans, whiles Unique FC host Ofori Youngsters FC at the Asiakwa S.O.S Park.

GNA