The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 14 December 2016 23:00 CET

Ofori Youngsters held Believers FC in E/R middle league

By GNA

By: Benjamin Akoto
Old Tafo(E/R), December 14, GNA - Ofori Youngsters FC held Believers FC to a one all game in the ongoing Eastern Regional Division Two Middle League at the Rovers Park at Old Tafo.

Ofori Youngsters scored the first goal through their striker Prosper Dankwah in the 26th minute of the opening match of Zone Two clubs in the middle league.

Samuel Yaw equalised for Believers FC through a spot kick in the 49th minute to level up.

At the S.O.S Park at Asiakwa in the second match of the zone two fixture, Unique FC defeated B.S Pelicans FC by three goals to one, to climb to the top of the group.

On Friday at the Old Tafo Rovers Park, Believers FC play BS Pelicans, whiles Unique FC host Ofori Youngsters FC at the Asiakwa S.O.S Park.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

"Tell me who is your friend and I will tell you who you are."
By: Kpieni
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img