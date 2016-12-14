We have no excuse for losing to Ivory Coast - Yaw Ampofo

By Angela Ayimbire

Accra, Dec 14, GNA - The President of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association (GBSA) Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has said though Ghana's loss to Cote D' Ivoire, was to injuries, the West Africans were a better side said, ''there cannot be excuses for their abysmal performance''.

Ghana lost 0-5 to 2015 runners-up Ivory Coast in her opening fixture at the ongoing Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Nigeria.

"We lost to a better side. We can talk about the goalkeeper getting hurt and the second goal keeper complaining of dizziness but that doesn't change the score line. We lost terribly, so we can't give excuses'.

He said, "for Ghana to qualify to the next stage of the competition, the team should get their acts together as they prepare to face Egypt on Wednesday, December 14.

'The Ivorians deserved the win and so we can just move on, we've lost badly, we are all down but we have 24hours to recover and prepare for Egypt. We saw Egypt performing greatly against Nigeria losing narrowly,' he noted.

'What I can say is sorry to all those who were expecting us to do so well. I can assure you that we will bounce back against Egypt', he pleaded.

Meanwhile, Black sharks goal keeper, Gideon Adjei has gone for head scan on Wednesday following his injury against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Officials of the team have said the scan is precautionary and that the player is not in any immediate danger. GNA