The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 14 December 2016 19:40 CET

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun starts Twitter protest over unpaid AWCON bonuses, follows Nigerians

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun has started a campaign on social media demanding equal treatment for female footballers.

She took to micro-blogging website Twitter to lament the poor treatment meted out to the Super Falcons of Nigeria who are protested unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Eshun ended her Tweet with the hashtag #PayFalcons and suggested Ghana's squad who won bronze at the Championship in Cameroon will soon put pressure on the Ghana FA to be paid.

Her post read: @thenff Pay them as Black Queens coming for the @ghanafaofficial to.. #Equaltreatment #PayFalcons  with the hashtag

@thenff Pay them as Black Queens coming for the @ghanafaofficial to.. #Equaltreatment #PayFalcons #payblackqueens https://t.co/sEZEI5ZYR4

— Linda Eshun (@EshunLee20) December 14, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The reward giving to someone who sacrifices his or her all is when the people enjoy.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img