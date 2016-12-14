Black Queens defender Linda Eshun starts Twitter protest over unpaid AWCON bonuses, follows Nigerians

Black Queens defender Linda Eshun has started a campaign on social media demanding equal treatment for female footballers.

She took to micro-blogging website Twitter to lament the poor treatment meted out to the Super Falcons of Nigeria who are protested unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Eshun ended her Tweet with the hashtag #PayFalcons and suggested Ghana's squad who won bronze at the Championship in Cameroon will soon put pressure on the Ghana FA to be paid.

Her post read: @thenff Pay them as Black Queens coming for the @ghanafaofficial to.. #Equaltreatment #PayFalcons with the hashtag

— Linda Eshun (@EshunLee20) December 14, 2016

