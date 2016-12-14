AFCON 2017: Ghana's Group opponents Uganda confirm Slovakia friendly on Jan 8 in Abu Dhabi

Ghana's Group D opponents Uganda will play Slovakia at their pre-tournament camping base in the UAE on 08 January.

The match will be played in Abu Dhabi at the Army Stadium nine days before their opener against Ghana in Port Gentil.

The Cranes had already announced an international friendly against defending champions Ivory Coast on 11 January at the New York University stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Uganda will be in the Gulf country from 05-14 January before flying in to Gabon.

