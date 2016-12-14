Kotoko 'out of the race' to sign $25,000 Medeama star Kwame Boahene



Hearts of Oak's path to sign Kwame Boahene is now clear after Kotoko ended their interest in the midfielder for financial reasons, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Porcupine Warriors decided to call off their pursuit after they failed to meet Medeama's asking prize.

The Mauve and Yellows are demanding $25,000 ( GH¢100,000) for the services of the intelligent midfielder, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Kotoko have pulled the plugs on the deal after negotiation reached a 'dead end'.

As reported by GHANAsoccernet.com, Kotoko were offered the chance to sign the midfielder but have decided that their money will be better off being put towards bringing in a new player.

Hearts have shown willingness to meet these demands, but also potentially go further if a bidding race with Kotoko plays out over the remaining weeks.

The Phobians are seeking to sign the midfielder as they seek to augment their squad ahead of the new season.

