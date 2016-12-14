Bechem United to embark on two-week training tour of Turkey on January 10



Bechem United will begin a two-week training tour of Turkey on January 10.

The Hunters switched training to Accra on Tuesday ahead of their trip to the European country next month.

Coach Manuel Zacharias wants to build a formidable squad ahead of the ahead of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Portuguese has brought in several experienced players including striker Amed Toure, defender Daniel Egyin as well as midfielder David Telfer.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com