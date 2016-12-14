Hearts of Oak resume training for second phase of pre season

Hearts of Oak returned to training on Wednesday for the second leg of their pre-season.

All players reported at the Ajax Park in Legon under the supervision of assistant coach.

The Phobians went on a one-week break after finishing second in the G6 tournament.

Hearts were beaten on penalties by Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Team Hearts resume training this morning after breaking last Monday. The team is at the Legon Ajax Park for a two hour session pic.twitter.com/mRMzVn5cDn

— Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) December 14, 2016

