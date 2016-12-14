Egyptian outfit Aswan FC terminate contract of Ghanaian striker Kofi Owusu



Egyptian outfit Aswan FC have canceled the contract of Ghanaian striker Kofi Owusu.

Multiple media reports have claimed the contract of the striker has been terminated over poor performance.

Owusu joined Aswan from Berekum Chelsea two seasons ago after winning the goal king crown in Ghana.

But he failed to impress during the two-year spell.

The striker has returned to his native Ghana to find a new club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com