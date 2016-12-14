Sports News | 14 December 2016 18:10 CET
Former Ghana Premier League goal king SACKED by Egyptian side Aswan FC- reports
Former Ghana Premier League goalking Kofi Owusu is reported to have severed ties with Egyptian club Aswan FC.
Owusu penned a four-year deal with the club from Ghanaian side Berekum Chelsea this February.
But the former 19-goal in the 2013/2014 season striker failed to impress officials.
Owusu is said to have arrived in Ghana and ready to sign for a Ghana Premier League club.
