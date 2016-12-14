Beach Soccer Nations Cup 2016: Black Sharks assistant Theophilus Armah confident ahead of Egypt clash



Black Sharks assistant coach Theophilus Armah is confident his side can recover against Egypt after losing 5-0 to Ivory Coast in their opening 2016 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

The West Africans were hammered by their neighbours in the opening fixture and must now beat North Africans Egypt in their second game to put their campaign back on track.

But assistant coach Theophilus Armah is confident about their chances despite the setback.

'We lost to a better side in our first game but we will work hard towards the second game and get back to winning ways," he is quoted by the Ghanafans.com.

'There were lot of factors which contributed to our lost in the first game but we have worked on our players and i am confident of victory agaisnt Egypt."

