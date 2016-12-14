The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
I will return back next season a better player-Gideon Baah

Ghana defender Gideon Baah has revealed he will return to the pitch next season a better player after suffering a career threatening injury.

Baah only returned to light training this week after seeing his season truncated by a long term injury.

He says he will work hard to return to the pitch a way better football than he has ever.

'I am really happy to be back to the pitch working hard and I am sure I will return a better footballer,' Baah told Stars FM

'I am back running and that is the most important at the moment.'

