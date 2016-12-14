Ghana suffer heavy defeat in Beach Soccer AFCON opener

Ghana were handed a raw deal in their opening game of 2016 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations as tournament favorites and defending champions Ivory Coast mauled them 5-0.

The Black Sharks must beat Egypt, who drew 0-0 with hosts Nigeria, in their next match on Wednesday.

The two top teams in the group will advance to the semi-final stage of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on Sunday.

The winner and runner-up of the tournament will represent the continent at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports