Sports News | 14 December 2016 13:40 CET

Hearts of Oak to appoint a new coach by Friday - Strand, Aristica and Milisav Bogdanovic front-runners


Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are set to appoint a new head coach latest Friday.

According to multiple reports in Ghana, the Phobians will settle on their new man by the close of the week.

Hearts have sieved through over 20 CV's and will take a definite decision this week.

Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand as well as former Aduana Stars trainer Cioaba Aristica are believed to be the front-runners.

Montenegrin Milisav Bogdanovic is also reported to be among the favourites.

Sports News

Don't bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself.
By: A.C. Acquah
