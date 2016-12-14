Older brother of football stars Jerome and Kevin Boateng, George fined 19,200 euros



George Boateng, the older brother of football stars Kevin and Jerome has been fined 19,200 euros for insults, coercion and attempted bodily harm.

The penal measure is 160 euros per 120 euros, a total of 19,200 euros.

The sentence was slapped on George Boateng by the Amtsgericht Tiergarten for the offences.

The 34-year-old rapper threatened to deal with a man, dragged him by the jacket and pushed him into a school a building.

Boateng was not present at the court hearing, according to the report.

This is not the first time that Boateng has had a brush with the law after he was convicted for an offense in September 2015.

