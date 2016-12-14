The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 14 December 2016 13:40 CET

Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu wants to win CAF Champions League title with Enugu Rangers


Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu has targeted the CAF Champions League crown with Enugu Rangers next year.

The former Ashantigold shot-stopper played a pivotal role for the side as they clinched the Nigerian Professional Football League title.

And the Ghanaian has set eyes on excelling in the Africa' elite inter-club competition next year.

"I hope we can do  better than we did last season. To win the title again will be great and most importantly, the CAF Champions League," he is quoted by Completesportsnigeria.com

"It's going to be a difficult task, but you have to beat the best to become the champion.

"I believe in our team, and I know we can achieve  great things together next season."

