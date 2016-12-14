Bechem United striker Amed Toure unveils new hairstyle for upcoming season

Bechem United striker Amed Toure has launched a new hairstyle for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season and the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Asante Kotoko marksman joined the Hunters just after last season in a move to revive his career.

He bagged two goals in the G6 tournament after failing to score his first two games.

The new Ghana Premier League is expected to start in January next whilst the Confederation Cup commences in February.

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com