The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 14 December 2016 13:40 CET

Bechem United striker Amed Toure unveils new hairstyle for upcoming season

Bechem United striker Amed Toure has launched a new hairstyle for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season and the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Asante Kotoko marksman joined the Hunters just after last season in a move to revive his career.

He bagged two goals in the G6 tournament after failing to score his first two games.

The new Ghana Premier League is expected to start in January next whilst the Confederation Cup commences in February.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

the secret of happy life io to accept change gracefully
By: Angel
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img