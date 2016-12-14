The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 14 December 2016 13:40 CET

Ghanaian Quincy Owusu-Abeyie excluded from NEC squad in Den Haag win due to illness


Former Ghana winger Quincy Owusu-Abeyie was excluded from NEC Nijmegen squad during their 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag due to illness, the club has revealed.

The 30-year-old has been frozen out of the team after he clashed with coach Peter Hyballa.

The Ghanaian has missed the side's two previous games, having featured in 12 Eredivisie matches before the current issue came to a head.

But the club has moved to water down on the growing rift, insisting the West African is ill.

"Quincy is sick," explains technical manager Edwin de Kruijff. "I've had contact with him. He's really sick. We will soon be talking to him, but we lift across Excelsior."

Abeyie is on a one-year performance-based contract.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

It is the government of today,that is, worth criticizing,not the one of yesteryears.
By: kellics klubi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img