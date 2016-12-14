Ghanaian Quincy Owusu-Abeyie excluded from NEC squad in Den Haag win due to illness



Former Ghana winger Quincy Owusu-Abeyie was excluded from NEC Nijmegen squad during their 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag due to illness, the club has revealed.

The 30-year-old has been frozen out of the team after he clashed with coach Peter Hyballa.

The Ghanaian has missed the side's two previous games, having featured in 12 Eredivisie matches before the current issue came to a head.

But the club has moved to water down on the growing rift, insisting the West African is ill.

"Quincy is sick," explains technical manager Edwin de Kruijff. "I've had contact with him. He's really sick. We will soon be talking to him, but we lift across Excelsior."

Abeyie is on a one-year performance-based contract.

