Sports News | 14 December 2016 13:36 CET

Bechem United coach unhappy with appointment of technical director

By MyJoyOnline

Bechem United head coach Manuel Zacharias could be on his way out of the club after criticizing the board’s decision to hire a technical director.

MTN FA Cup holders confirmed former coach Milisav Bogdanovic as technical director, a move that has infuriated the Portuguese trainer who has launched a vitriolic attack on officials .

Zacharias is not happy with this development and sees it as a move to get rid of him.

"We don't have people who are professional enough to take decisions for the club to move on stronger and stronger" he told Adehye 99.1 FM.

"We have about 1000 presidents at the club, we have 1000 internet coaches with no experience and all of them claim to be the best.

"People don't respect when I win. Everybody come to the dressing room, everybody come talking not with the same language. It's difficult for me."

The Portuguese trainer will lead the Hunters to the CAF Confederation Cup 2017 after winning the MTN FA Cup last term.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

