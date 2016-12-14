Pep Guardiola asks for time to succeed after poor run

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he does not know if he will be given the time he needs to build a successful team at Etihad Stadium.

Defeat by Leicester on Saturday was City's second in a row in the league - the first time they have lost back-to-back league games under Guardiola.

They trail league leaders Chelsea by seven points and have won four of their past 15 games in all competitions.

Guardiola says City's hierarchy "trust" him, but added: "You have to win."

Asked if he would be given time to get things right, he said: "I don't know. I don't think about that. Anything can happen. Our position depends on the results."

But Guardiola, who succeeded Manuel Pellegrini in the summer, added: "I'm not leaving. Next season will be better. Two years will be better."

Asked whether he was failing, Guardiola said: "Give me time. If you analyse the last month, I have failed."

The 45-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach said this was the first time in his managerial career he had experienced such a challenging period.

He admitted he was prone to self-doubt when his team lose, but insisted he had "enough energy" to fight his critics.

"If it doesn't go well, I say 'sorry guys, I was not able' and another guy is coming here," he said. "I have been here six months though so I still have time."

Guardiola said former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was an example of why the Premier League club needed to be patient.

Ferguson, who became United boss in November 1986, won 13 Premier League titles as United manager, but did not win his first until 1993.

Guardiola, who won 21 trophies during his time in charge of Barcelona and Bayern, added: "Sir Alex Ferguson didn't win the title for 11 years. Liverpool haven't won it for 25 years.

"The last month I have to accept the results have not gone well. But we have to improve what I believe, not change what I believe. When it doesn't work, you have to be strong.

"I have to accept the opinions of former players, the media, the fans because we didn't win - but I wish and hope they will give me a little more time."