Milisav Bogdanovic eyes Hearts of Oak coaching job

Milisav Bogdanovic has set his sight on coaching Hearts of Oak after denying he has signed for Bechem United as the technical director.

The Montenegrin says he is free and interested in a role on the touchlines and not a place in the boardroom.

Bogdanovic has previously coached Bechem United and Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League

"Bechem United contacted me to assist them in the selection of new players. Nothing official," he said on Ultimate FM.

"I'm still a coach, they maybe calling me today or tomorrow I don't know. So I'm ready to coach bigger clubs. I have too much experience.

"I think Hearts of Oak are better than Bechem United."

By Nuhu Adams



