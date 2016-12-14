New signing Joshua Otoo wants to play every game for Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak defender Joshua Otoo says he will do his best to play in every game for his new club.

The former Wa All Stars and Sogakope Red Bull Academy graduate recently penned a three-year deal with Hearts of Oak.

And having played three games in the GHALCA SIX competition for his new side, Otoo insists he will always give his best to the team.

"Everything has been fine since I joined the team and the reception from the coaches and the players has been good too because I know most of the players personally before I even came to the club," Otoo told Facebook.com/accraheartsofoak

"I played my first game for Hearts in the first match of the G6 tournament with Aduana Stars after training for only two days with the club and I felt I wasn't really at my best.

"I got much better, after training for some two weeks with the team, in the game against Kotoko and you could see the confidence was there. I even scored a penalty because I was well prepared - physically and mentally - for the game.

"That's how I want to play in every game and I want to add my experience to the team. I want to do my best and play in every game and if possible win every single match so that we can achieve our target as a club."

Otoo spent five seasons with Wa AllStars but sojourned in Asia last season whilst his colleagues were conquering the Ghana Premier League but he says he will make up for lost time by winning the league with Hearts.

"I missed out on the league [with Wa AllStars] and though I am extremely happy for them, I was surprised they won it because during my time there, the aim was always to stay in the league not to fight for the title," he said.

"We had some very good players at Wa AllStars and I think that's what helped them to win the league last season.

"But I am now at Hearts and you know this is a big club and they always aim for the league so I am sure when things are done well, we will win the league this season.

"We are still getting to know each other and looking at what we did in the GHALCA SIX, we can get much better as a team. We lost control and lacked a little concentration in the finals and we were punished for it but we can still learn and I believe the technical team will help us in that department."

