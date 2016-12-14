StarTimes deal with GFA could open doors to multi-million dollars sponsorhip

Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, is confident the broadcasting deal with Chinese giants StarTimes could pave the way for more sponsorship deals for the league.

The Chinese broadcasting company have signed a ten year deal with the GFA which will take effect at the commencement of the 2017 league season.

There were fears this deal could deter other companies from sponsoring the league but the President has explained StarTimes only acquired the broadcasting sponsorship.

For him, the slot is still available for a headline sponsorship as well as other category sponsors.

“The opportunity cost of signing the deal with StarTimes was zero,” he told Joy Sports.

“For women’s football, there has never been a sponsor since 1958, the same applies to youth football and the gala football so this sponsorship is coming to fill a big void and I think it guarantees security for the next ten years.

“We are not going to have any headaches about who is going to be the sponsor after three years because we had Super Sports and after three year we had nowhere to go until StarTimes came but now we can go and sleep.”

“This sponsorship is for the media or broadcast right so there is the opportunity to have title sponsor and other category sponsors.

“This is going to be a platform to attract other sponsors for the league. This is just a way of promoting the brand for people to come on board and I think through this we can hit other multi-million dollar sponsorships that will come in the way of the game for the benefit of the clubs.”

The start date of the league is still unknown.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah